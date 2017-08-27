“Luminosity and Rhythm” Second International Chinese Photography Exhibition

“Luminosity and Rhythm” the Second International Chinese Photography Exhibition by the Canada International Photographers Association and Taiwan Photographers Exchange Association

A total of 185 Chinese photographers from Taiwan, mainland China and North America were invited to showcase a wide range of content, including: landscape, humanities, ecology, documentary, creativity and so on.

Time: September 16, 2017 to October 8, 2017

Every day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location: Lipont Art Center

4211 No 3 Rd., Richmond, BC

Opening Ceremony: 10:00 am on September 16, 2017

