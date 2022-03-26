Lorna Scott awarded CAPA Excellence In Photography Medal

Lorna Scott has received a well deserved Capa Medal for Excellence In Photography. The award is in recognition of three CAPA Medals in one year. Lorna is a multiple award winner in Photography Arts. Presenting the award Tom Keigher of the Langley Camera Club.

Lorna’s accomplishments are many within the field of Photographic Arts, 9 CAPA Medals, 6 Merit Awards, and multiple Honourable Mentions. Lorna has had her photographs selected twice to represent Canada in the CAPA Four Nations International Competition.

Lorna is the CAPA Treasurer, President of Langley Camera Club, and Pacific Zone Treasurer.