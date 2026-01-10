London Camera Club – Jan. and Feb. 2026 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

January 22 (7-9pm EST) Artist Talk: Witnessing Conflict – Louie Palu’s Lens on Global Struggles

January 29 (7-9pmEST) Artist Talk & Speaker session

Katie Oates, guest speaker, & Saeid Sadeghi, featured artist, Framing Reality – Exploring the World of Photojournalism

February 5 (7-9pm EST) Artists’ Talk

Alexander Sviridov: Shaping Vision – The Art and Soul of Fine Art Photography

February 12 (7 -9 pmEST) Speaker Night:

Julie Gayler : The Language of Light – Fine Art Photography Through Creative Lighting

The fee is $12 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.

Note: If no guest link, registration has not yet opened. Registration closes 24 hrs before the event.