London Camera Club – Dec 2024 – Upcoming Presentation

The London Camera Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year
Dec 5 Andrew Collet: Learning to See Photographically 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm EST
CAPA award presented:
Harry Cartner, President of the London Camera Club, is pleased to announce that Pia O’Leary won the CAPA Gold medal for “Best in the Show” at the 2024 Western Fair Photography Competition.