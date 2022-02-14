Subscribe to CAPA News here

Live CAPA Judging Courses Returning

CAPA was pleased to present a CAPA judging course in Calgary February 5, 2022 as live events start returning. The course was sponsored by the Foothills Camera Club and presented by Rod Trider and assisted by Dan Sigouin and Henry Schnell. It was a very interactive positive day and important milestone.
 
Please note we have courses coming up in Montreal, Saskatoon, and Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island. Please check here to keep up to date with our courses.

