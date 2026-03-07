Lethbridge Photography Club – April 2026 – Upcoming Event

The Lethbridge Photography Club will be hosting the ‘Creative Captures Workshop’, on Saturday, April 11, 2026 with special guest speakers, Shane Turgeon, 2024 Canadian Geographic’s Canadian Photographer of the year, and Myrna Pearman.

The workshop which will be held in Lethbridge, is a full day event with an evening outdoor session as well.

Please head over to the club’s website for more information on the speakers, schedule for the day, and to register!

The fee is $45 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.