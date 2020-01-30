Leonie Holmes, FCAPA

Leonie Holmes is presented her FCAPA certificate and pin by Virginia Stranaghan, President of the Hamilton Camera Club at the club’s Christmas party on December 16, 2019. Congratulations are extended to Leonie for achievement of this amazing milestone.

Leonie is a CAPA certified judge, having judged many national CAPA competitions as well as judging for PSA for their International Salon in Toronto. She also served as the CAPA Director of Competitions for two years.

Leonie was an original NAPA member back in the 80’s and rejoined CAPA in 1989. She has conducted many workshops and presentations and been involved in several camera clubs over the years.