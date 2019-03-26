Le Club Photo de Boucherville se distingue en monochrome

Le Club Photo de Boucherville s’est mérité la médaille de bronze pour sa participation au concours monochrome 2019 de l’ACAP. Grâce à l’excellence des six photos soumises, chacune l’oeuvre d’un membre différent de ce club, le Club photo de Boucherville s’est retrouvé sur le podium des lauréats de cette compétition organisée par l’ACAP et dont la date de tombée était le 30 janvier dernier. De plus, une photo soumise par un membre du club, Hélène Voyer, a été adjugée la première place pour le mérite en architecture. Les distinctions de mérite sont discernées aux trois meilleures photos individuelles dans chaque thème, qu’elles aient été soumises dans le volet club ou individuel.

L’ACAP veut offrir à ses membres des services en français et en anglais. Avec cet objectif en tête, nous travaillons au meilleur de nos capacités à traduire en français les principales pages du site. Cela représente un important défi et prendra un certain temps à réaliser. Merci de votre patience.

The Club Photo de Boucherville earns itself honours in CAPA’s monochrome Competition

The Club photo de Boucherville, was awarded a bronze medal for its participation in CAPA’s 2019 Monochrome competition. Thanks to the excellence of the six photos submitted by the club, each one the work of a different club member, the Club photo de Boucherville was awarded a position on the winners’ podium at the outcome of this competition ending on 30 January of this year. Moreover, a photograph submitted by one the club’s members, Hélène Voyer, was honoured with the first place Merit Award in architecture. Merit awards are attributed to the best three individual photos in each theme, whether they be part of a club or an individual participation.

It is CAPA’s intention to offer services to its members in both English and French. With this in mind, we are working to the best of our abilities on French translations of the website’s main pages. This is a demanding task and will require some time to achieve. We appreciate your patience.