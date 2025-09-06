Laval Camera Club – 2025 September Update

Laval Camera Club – Launch of the 16th Season

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Le Sorbier Community Center, the Laval Photo Club will launch its 16th season of activities for photography enthusiasts. Meetings will take place on Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., from September 4, 2025, to April 23, 2026.

During these weekly meetings, the Laval Photo Club offers the citizens of Laval and the surrounding area presentations and training sessions by top-notch photographers, organizes activities, workshops, and outings to practice the photographic techniques presented by the speakers, and organizes competitions and thematic judging sessions to develop the creativity of Club members and encourage exchanges among amateur photographers.

For more information or to register, visit our website at www.clubphotolaval.com or email us.