Laval Camera Club – 2025 October Update

Laval Camera Club

As part of its activities to mark its 15th anniversary, the Laval Camera Club had the honor of welcoming an old friend of the Club, Guy Boily, on September 18th. Guy is a passionate photographer well-known in Quebec who has collaborated extensively with the Club in the past, including serving for several years as a speaker, advisor, and judge-in-residence at the Laval Camera Club.

Between anecdotes and reflections on creativity, Guy shared his love of images and inspired LCC members to develop their own artistic skills.

The Laval Camera Club took advantage of this evening to award him the title of Honorary Member.

The president of the Laval Camera Club, Geneviève St-Hilaire, awards the title of Honorary Member to Guy Boily

