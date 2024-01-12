January 2024 Competitions Update
Competitions Now Open For Uploading Images
- Artistic (closes on Jan. 30, 2024) – see competition details here.
- Music (closes on Jan. 30, 2024) – see competition details here.
- Colour (closes on Jan. 30, 2024) – see competition details here.
IMPORTANT NOTICE – Global Changes to All Competition
Based on our recent extensive study of AI-generative image technology, we have implemented the following revisions to our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage and updated all competition Editing Criteria to include the following:
- Artificial Intelligence Renderings: Images that have been created or modified using specific AI generative techniques – in-painting (where AI fills in generated elements not captured by the photographer or removed elements from a photograph) or out-painting (where the AI extends beyond the original boundaries using generated elements), whether with or without text prompts, are not permitted for submission into a CAPA competitions.
- Image Metadata Required: For all competitions: it is mandatory that your submitted image includes complete image file metadata. Alternatively, if your image is chosen as a potential winning entry, you will be required to provide the original images (e.g., un-retouched JPG or RAW files) used in developing the submitted images. Ensure that all requested files maintain the full image file metadata.
Example of Image Sizing
The Vernon Camera Club suggested that we include an image example on the sizing of images being submitted into our competitions.
We have accepted this suggestion and it is being added to all CAPA competitions.
The hyperlink is found under the Image Size – Dimension section of each competition webpage. You can view this example here.
2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses
In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.
The following is a listing of suggestions and response which are now available for your review:
- September 2023 – Nature/Wildlife
- September 2023 – Competition Editing
- September 2023 – Images Specifications
- October 2023 – Clarify CAPA Awards & What Winners Receive
- October 2023 – Conversion From Colour To Black & White Images
- October 2023 – Communication Concerns
- November 2023 – Zone Competitions (English) (French)
- November 2023 – Tiered Skill-Levels For Zone Competitions (English) (French)
- November 2023 – Provide Feedback Evaluations Not Just Score (English) (French)
- December 2023 – Have Better Way To Scroll Through Hundres of Entrants To Locate Name & Score (English)
- December 2023 – Une meilleure façon de faire défiler des centaines de participants pour trouver leur nom et leur score (French)
- December 2023 – Changing Number of Images That Can Be Submitted (English)
- December 2023 – Modification du nombre d’images pouvant être soumises (French)
- December 2023 – International Competitions (English)
- December 2023 – Compétitions internationales (French)
- December 2023 – Concerns about Uploading Images (English)
- December 2023 – Nouvelles de l’ACAP – Préoccupations concernant le téléchargement d’images (French)
- January 2024 – Eligibility Criteria (English)
- January 2024 – Critères d’éligibilité du ACAP (French)
- January 2024 – Questions About English Translation (English)
- January 2024 – Questions relatives à la traduction en français (French)
- January 2024 – Why No Print Competition (English)
- January 2024 – Pourquoi pas de concours d’imprimerie (French)