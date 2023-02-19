2024 Artistic Concours

Scope of Competition
For the purpose of this competition, artistic photography is created in accordance with the creative vision of the artist as a photographer, using photography as a medium to bring something to life that arises from the artist’s mind.
The image should go beyond the “literal representation” of a scene or subject. A simple conversion of a colour image to a monochrome would not necessarily result in an artistic image.
The photographer will use subjects, elements and techniques as a vehicle in the process of conveying their feelings and vision to reveal an original, creative and individual expression.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Competition Process
- Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
- Closing Date of Competition – January 30, 2024 at midnight Standard Time (Ontario).
- Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA. Read Eligibility here.
- Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Artistic ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of 3 images) and CAPA Artistic ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of 6 images). For camera club submissions, all six images must be from six different photographers.
- How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.