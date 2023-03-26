2024 Music Competition

Scope of Competition
This completion and its themes are aimed at providing photographers with the opportunity to exercise their creative skills to: capture outstanding and stunning images in areas that they may be out of their comfort zones.
Image submitted into this competition can be staged or candid.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Competition Process
Competition Coordinator – Sheldon Boles – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
Closing Date of Competition – February 15, 2024 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.
Two Parallel Competitions: ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of three images) and CAPA ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of six (6) images from six (6) different club members.
Awards – For both the Individual and Club components of this competition, CAPA medals and Honourable Mention electronic certificates will be awarded to entrants with the highest aggregate scores of each theme. Merit Award electronic certificates will be awarded to the top three individual images for each theme.
How To Enter Competition – check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.