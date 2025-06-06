Introducing the Annual CAPA Photo Walk

Mark your calendars!

On Saturday, September 20th, CAPA is proud to launch the inaugural CAPA Photo Walk.

A new annual tradition that brings photographers together from coast to coast, and everywhere in between. From the East Coast to the West, from the southern border to the northern reaches, this is a day to celebrate photography, community, and creativity.

The CAPA Photo Walk will take place every year on the third Saturday of September, and everyone is invited to join — CAPA members, non-members, photo clubs, camera enthusiasts, and curious beginners alike.

Organized and hosted by CAPA’s dedicated Zone Directors, this national event is about getting out in your local community to enjoy a walk, take photos, connect with fellow photographers, and capture the beauty of Canada through your lens. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, urban life, wildlife, or candid street moments, your perspective matters.

To help celebrate this initiative, we are offering a limited-time 20% discount on new individual memberships for non-members who participate in the walk. It’s a perfect opportunity to get involved, meet like-minded people, and become part of Canada’s leading photographic association.

We encourage all groups to submit a selection of their photos to CAPA after the walk — these images will be showcased in our Winter issue of the CAPA magazine, highlighting participation from across the country and celebrating the diverse talent within our photographic community.

Let’s make this first CAPA Photo Walk one to remember — and build a new annual tradition that grows stronger each year.

Get ready to walk, shoot, and share!

Stella d’Entremont

President, CAPA