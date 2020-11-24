Harbour City Photography Club

Harbour City Photography Club is pleased to announce that Freeman Patterson will doing a virtual presentation of “A Call to Creativity” to our club on January 19th, 2021 from 6:30PM to 9:00PM and we are inviting you to join us for a fee of $10.00 ($11.62 with taxes and service charges). Tickets are available through Eventbrite at the following link: 
 