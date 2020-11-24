Harbour City Photography Club is pleased to announce that Freeman Patterson will doing a virtual presentation of “A Call to Creativity” to our club on January 19th, 2021 from 6:30PM to 9:00PM and we are inviting you to join us for a fee of $10.00 ($11.62 with taxes and service charges). Tickets are available through Eventbrite at the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-call-to-creativity-a-presentation-by-freeman-patterson-tickets-128297247521?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing