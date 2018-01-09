Halifax Explosion Photography Project

On December 6, 2017 at 9:05 a.m., intrepid photographers from the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia led by Vice-President Kent Speiran braved the wind and rain to reproduce 18 key images taken after the 1917 Halifax Explosion. In partnership with Atlantic Photo Supply, the images were printed on archival paper and will be inserted into the Halifax Explosion Memorial Time Capsule.

View the comparative photography series here.

(Left to Right) Rear: Hugh Owens, Dean Hirtle, P. Mills, Darryl Robertson, Archie McCulloch, John Wm.Webb, Eugene Mio, Vic Fraser, Joyce S. K. Chew, Middle: Mervyn Kumar-Misir; Laszlo Podor, Kent Speiran, George Mitchell, Front: Doug Ward Missing: Elio Dolente, Pierre Guynot de Boismenu, Peter Steeper