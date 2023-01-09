Foothills Camera Club Jan. 2023 News

In preparation for the CAPA artistic competition due on January 30th, the Prairie Zone team in Calgary created two workshops with the Kensington Art Supply & Instruction store on January 8th. The sessions were 3 hours and lead by the extremely crafty and creative store owner and long time Foothills Camera club member Annette Wichmann.

The team created several photo stations which included oil and water, lens ball photography, rolled construction paper, pencils, paints and other art supplies, still life and more. The lighting consisted of LED tubes, party lights and LED panels. The attendees moved from station to station and created numerous types of images.

The Prairie Zone is excited to create these opportunities and is hoping to work with clubs across the Zone to continue to bring interesting photographic events to the membership.

Follow us in the Facebook groups future CAPA events.