Latest news from the FIAP

FIAP, the International Federation of Photographic Art, was established almost 80 years ago to connect national photographic associations. Currently 92 national associations represent their countries as members of FIAP. CAPA is Canada’s national representative in FIAP.

Each year FIAP presents artistic awards to photographers in each of its member countries. These distinctions recognize a photographers’ success in international photographic salons. Seven CAPA members received FIAP Distinctions this year.

Leah Gray AFIAP

Viki Gaul AFIAP

Miranda Siu AFIAP

Danlei Ye EFIAP

Phillip Kwan EFIAP/ bronze

Francis King EFIAP/ bronze

David Laronde EFIAP/ platinum

FIAP artistic awards are presented in sequence. To receive the distinction ‘Excellence FIAP’ (EFIAP) a photographer must be the holder of the ‘Artistic FIAP’ (AFIAP) distinction. To receive any of the FIAP Levels (bronze, silver, gold, and platinum) a photographer must be the holder of the previous level.

Further information about FIAP is located on their website fiap.net. Further information about FIAP Distinctions is located on the CAPA website at the Honors and Awards (See here) section or by contacting David Laronde, CAPA’s Liaison Officer to FIAP, at davidrlaronde@gmail.com.