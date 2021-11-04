Latest news from the FIAP
FIAP, the International Federation of Photographic Art, was established almost 80 years ago to connect national photographic associations. Currently 92 national associations represent their countries as members of FIAP. CAPA is Canada’s national representative in FIAP.
Each year FIAP presents artistic awards to photographers in each of its member countries. These distinctions recognize a photographers’ success in international photographic salons. Seven CAPA members received FIAP Distinctions this year.
- Leah Gray AFIAP
- Viki Gaul AFIAP
- Miranda Siu AFIAP
- Danlei Ye EFIAP
- Phillip Kwan EFIAP/ bronze
- Francis King EFIAP/ bronze
- David Laronde EFIAP/ platinum
FIAP artistic awards are presented in sequence. To receive the distinction ‘Excellence FIAP’ (EFIAP) a photographer must be the holder of the ‘Artistic FIAP’ (AFIAP) distinction. To receive any of the FIAP Levels (bronze, silver, gold, and platinum) a photographer must be the holder of the previous level.
Further information about FIAP is located on their website fiap.net. Further information about FIAP Distinctions is located on the CAPA website at the Honors and Awards (See here) section or by contacting David Laronde, CAPA’s Liaison Officer to FIAP, at davidrlaronde@gmail.com.
Dernières nouvelles de la FIAP
La FIAP, la Fédération internationale de l’art photographique, a été créée il y a près de 80 ans pour connecter les associations photographiques nationales. Actuellement, 92 associations nationales représentent leurs pays en tant que membres de la FIAP. L’ACAP est le représentant national du Canada auprès de la FIAP.
Chaque année, la FIAP décerne des prix artistiques aux photographes de chacun de ses pays membres. Ces distinctions reconnaissent le succès d’un photographe dans les salons photographiques internationaux. Sept membres de l’ACAP ont reçu des Distinctions FIAP cette année.
- Leah Gray AFIAP
- Viki Gaul AFIAP
- Miranda Siu AFIAP
- Danlei Ye EFIAP
- Phillip Kwan EFIAP/ bronze
- Francis King EFIAP/ bronze
- David Laronde EFIAP/ platinum
Les prix artistiques FIAP sont décernés dans l’ordre. Pour recevoir la distinction « Excellence FIAP » (EFIAP), un photographe doit être titulaire de la distinction « Artistique FIAP » (AFIAP). Pour recevoir l’un des niveaux FIAP (bronze, argent, or et platine), un photographe doit être titulaire du niveau précédent.
De plus amples informations sur la FIAP se trouvent sur leur site Web fiap.net. De plus amples informations sur les distinctions FIAP sont disponibles sur le site Web de l’ACAP dans la section Honneurs et récompenses (Voir ici (anglais)) ou en contactant David Laronde, agent de liaison de l’ACAP auprès de la FIAP, à davidrlaronde@gmail.com.