Exposure 2022 International Photography Exhibition in Alberta featured the work of photographers and visual artists based around the world who incorporate, celebrate, or challenge the photographic medium within their practices.

CAPA participated during the 2022 event, February 1 to 15 in Calgary, by presenting photographs from the CAPA Canada My Country 2021 competition. The opening was visited by several members of the Foothills and Calgary camera clubs. The visitors commented on the talent of the makers and varying images that represented our country.

This event highlights CAPA in the Prairie Zone and presents our photographers talents to the public. The Foothills club members appreciated the opportunity to showcase CAPA works and look forward to submitting images to this year’s rendition Canada My Country competition.