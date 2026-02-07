Etobicoke Camera Club – Feb. to April 26 – Upcoming Presentation

Avard Woolervar – “Exploring the Social Landscape”

February 23, 2026 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST

A photographer who lives in Nova Scotia, Avard will share how humans affect the landscape. He will talk about his photographic journey from street photography in 1980s Toronto to the more mindful photography he does today.

For more information go to https://avardwoolaver.com

Guests may go to the Guest Information Page to purchase tickets for this speaker.

Huibo Hou “Personal Expressive B&W Landscape Photography”

March 9, 2026 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST

Huibo is a B&W landscape photographer based in San Diego, California. Her work has been recognized internationally in recent years with multiple awards and publications. In the first half of her talk, Huibo will delve into the development of one’s personal vision, drawing from her own evolution in B&W landscape photography. In the second half, she will explore various compositional and tonal control techniques, including her postprocessing flow, with the aim of improving one’s vision of seeing and editing in black and white.

Please Note: Per presenter’s request, the recording will only be available for 60 days.

For more information go to https://www.huibohou.com

Guests may go to the Guest Information Page to purchase tickets for this speaker.

Leslie Bush – “Heart of the Arctic – Canadian and Greenland High Arctic Explorer”

April 20, 2026 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST

In 2022, Leslie went on 2 back-to-back Adventure Canada cruises exploring the Canadian arctic’s Baffin Island communities and wild landscapes of Nunavut as well as exploring the communities and wild landscapes of western Greenland. The cruises provided a marvellous opportunity to understand and compare life in both the Canadian and Greenland Arctic lands.

Guests may go to the Guest Information Page to purchase tickets for this speaker.

Mike Moats – “The Properly Equipped Macro Photographer”

April 27, 2026 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST

Mike will cover the most important equipment for macro photography, how to control depth of field, composition, and finding character in your subjects.

For more information go to https://www.mikemoats.com

Guests may go to the Guest Information Page to purchase tickets for this speaker.

