CCC2023 News

The Quebec Zone is turning its attention towards the next edition of the CCC which will take place at the beginning of August 2023 in Québec City (https://www.CCC2023.com).

Since COVID forced the cancellation of the previous CCC planned for Moncton in 2021, this next conference will signal the return of a much awaited event after an absence of four years. A briefing was held last 20 January with the directors of the Québec zone clubs. Several subjects were discussed relating to the CCC 2023.

To insure the success of this event of national importance, several volunteers will be required. At the present time, two bilingual candidates are being sought to coordinate communications and registrations. If you feel up to the challenge and are available to contribute some of your free time, send a short message with some details to

ccc2023quebec@gmail.com