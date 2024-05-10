CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024: A HISTORIC MILESTONE IN PHOTOGRAPHY

On Friday, May 3rd, at Midnight PST, the CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024 closed for entries, with last-minute submissions flooding in from all corners of the world. As Salon Director of this prestigious CAPA global event, I am overwhelmed by the incredible response from participants worldwide, and most especially from our CAPA community. Submissions poured in from 48 countries with an astonishing 4,456 images uploaded; this year’s inaugural salon has truly made history as the biggest and most diverse photo competition in the history of CAPA, since 1947.

Now, as we eagerly await the upcoming awards ceremony on June 28th, I am pleased to announce that our elite jury of judges has already commenced the scoring of the images. Their expertise and discernment promise to deliver a fair and captivating selection of winners across various categories, to the likes of Grand Master Worldwide to Canadian Rising Star, to Photographer Of The Year to Best Author.

The CAPA DIGITAL SALON is not just a competition; it is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the boundless possibilities of photography. Whether you are a seasoned expert or an aspiring novice, we welcome all photographers to participate in this inclusive event. I am particularly proud of the diverse range of talent that have graced our salon this year, showcasing the richness and variety of perspectives within the global photography community, under the umbrella of the Canadian Association For Photographic Art.

Looking ahead, our President, Stella d’Entremont and Sheldon Boles, Salon Moderator, and I, are excited to announce that plans for the CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2025 are in the works, with the date to be announced later this summer. We invite photographers of all backgrounds and skill levels to join us in making next year’s salon even more spectacular, with an even bigger Rrrrrummmble than before! And you are getting a big headups to prepare your images for submission. Remember, this competition is open to the public, and no membership is required to participate. Come one, come all. Start capturing those captivating moments that deserve to be shared with the world.

If you are interested in purchasing a Salon Catalogue Keepsake, magazine style in print, whether you were a participant in the Salon or not, this is your last chance to order your copy, before Sunday May 19 th . You may etransfer $25 per copy to CapaOffice@CapaCanada.ca.

In closing, I extend my most heartfelt gratitude and best of luck, to each and every participant of our inaugural salon, who has contributed to the success of the CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024. Your passion, dedication, and talent have truly made this a historic milestone in the legacy of CAPA. Together, let us continue to push the boundaries of photography and inspire generations to come.

Faithfully yours,

Shiree Jetha, MCAPA ACAPA

CAPA Salon Director and First Vice President

Vice-Pres@CapaCanada.ca