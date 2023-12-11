CAPA Digital Salon 2024 Announced

CAPA presents the CAPA Digital Salon 2024!

Save the date for the grand launch of the first ever CAPA Digital Salon opening January 15, 2024.

Photographers worldwide, from amateur to professional, both CAPA members and non members, are invited to showcase their photographic talent. Prepare your images, following CAPA’s eligibility criteria, for a chance to win, from over 150 prestigious awards, including five IAAP diplomas.