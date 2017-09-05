CAPA Canada is Number 1!

Four Nations Photography Competition
This competition is an Inter-Society digital image competition organised annually between:
Best images from each society’s competitions and submitted into one of four competitions – Open, Monochrome, Nature and Our Country. Images are collectively judged and scored.
Congratulations to us! CAPA has placed first overall. This is our third consecutive year winning this competition! CAPA also placed first in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories. In additional, individual members took first place in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories, as well as winning several of the Honorable Mention awards.
The Country Placings are:
|Canada – CAPA
|5396
|1st
|Australia – APS
|4964
|2nd
|New Zealand – PSNZ
|4856
|3rd
|South Africa – PSSA
|4817
|4th
The results from the 4 categories are:
Nature
|Canada
|1081
|1st
|Australia
|1006
|2nd
|South Africa
|1001
|3rd
|New Zealand
|921
|4th
Nature Individual awards
|Photographer
|Country
|Title
|Award
|Campbell Hastings
|Canada
|Kestral with Mouse
|Gold
|Kobie Rautenbach
|South Africa
|Flying Mammal
|HM
|Dave Van de Laar
|Canada
|Red Fox
|HM
|Johan Jordaan
|South Africa
|Vossie met Muis
|HM
Our Country
|Canada
|1047
|1st
|New Zealand
|933
|2nd
|Australia
|882
|3rd
|South Africa
|851
|4th
Our Country Individual awards
|Photographer
|Country
|Title
|Award
|Rachel Schneiderman
|Canada
|World’s Longest Skating Rink
|Gold
|James Gibson
|New Zealand
|A Light in the Darkness
|HM
|Mieke Boynton
|Australia
|Angry Skies
|HM
|Joseph Tam
|Australia
|Sydney Ferrython
|HM
Monochrome
|Australia
|980
|1st
|New Zealand
|926
|2nd
|Canada
|908
|3rd
|South Africa
|851
|4th
Monochrome Individual awards
|Photographer
|Country
|Title
|Award
|Mark Vivian
|Australia
|Leap of Faith
|Gold
|Ilan Wittenberg
|New Zealand
|Man in a Leather Jacket
|HM
|Jacques du Toit
|South Africa
|Lady in Waiting
|HM
|Bill Hodges
|New Zealand
|Here’s Looking at You
|HM
Open
|Canada
|2365
|1st
|Australia
|2096
|2nd
|South Africa
|2079
|3rd
|New Zealand
|2076
|4th
Open Individual Awards
|Photographer
|Country
|Title
|Award
|Dany Chan
|Canada
|Grizzley Feeding on Salmon
|Gold
|Alexius van der Westhuize
|South Africa
|Lerena vs Bolonti
|HM
|David Scott
|Australia
|Eye to Eye
|HM
|Rene Watteel
|Canada
|Katherine
|HM
|Kim Falconer
|New Zealand
|Contemplation
|HM
