CAPA Canada is Number 1!

Four Nations Photography Competition

This competition is an Inter-Society digital image competition organised annually between:

Best images from each society’s competitions and submitted into one of four competitions – Open, Monochrome, Nature and Our Country. Images are collectively judged and scored.

Congratulations to us! CAPA has placed first overall. This is our third consecutive year winning this competition! CAPA also placed first in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories. In additional, individual members took first place in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories, as well as winning several of the Honorable Mention awards.

The Country Placings are:

Canada – CAPA 5396 1st Australia – APS 4964 2nd New Zealand – PSNZ 4856 3rd South Africa – PSSA 4817 4th

The results from the 4 categories are:

Nature

Canada 1081 1st Australia 1006 2nd South Africa 1001 3rd New Zealand 921 4th

Nature Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award Campbell Hastings Canada Kestral with Mouse Gold Kobie Rautenbach South Africa Flying Mammal HM Dave Van de Laar Canada Red Fox HM Johan Jordaan South Africa Vossie met Muis HM

Our Country

Canada 1047 1st New Zealand 933 2nd Australia 882 3rd South Africa 851 4th

Our Country Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award Rachel Schneiderman Canada World’s Longest Skating Rink Gold James Gibson New Zealand A Light in the Darkness HM Mieke Boynton Australia Angry Skies HM Joseph Tam Australia Sydney Ferrython HM

Monochrome

Australia 980 1st New Zealand 926 2nd Canada 908 3rd South Africa 851 4th

Monochrome Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award Mark Vivian Australia Leap of Faith Gold Ilan Wittenberg New Zealand Man in a Leather Jacket HM Jacques du Toit South Africa Lady in Waiting HM Bill Hodges New Zealand Here’s Looking at You HM

Open

Canada 2365 1st Australia 2096 2nd South Africa 2079 3rd New Zealand 2076 4th

Open Individual Awards

Photographer Country Title Award Dany Chan Canada Grizzley Feeding on Salmon Gold Alexius van der Westhuize South Africa Lerena vs Bolonti HM David Scott Australia Eye to Eye HM Rene Watteel Canada Katherine HM Kim Falconer New Zealand Contemplation HM

