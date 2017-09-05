CAPA Canada is Number 1!

Four Nations Photography Competition

This competition is an Inter-Society digital image competition organised annually between:

 

Best images from each society’s competitions and submitted into one of four competitions – Open, Monochrome, Nature and Our Country.  Images are collectively judged and scored.

Congratulations to us! CAPA has placed first overall. This is our third consecutive year winning this competition! CAPA also placed first in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories. In additional, individual members took first place in 3 of the 4 categories – the Nature, Open and the Our Country categories, as well as winning several of the Honorable Mention awards.

The Country Placings are:

Canada – CAPA 5396 1st
Australia – APS 4964 2nd
New Zealand – PSNZ 4856 3rd
South Africa – PSSA 4817 4th

 

The results from the 4 categories are:

Nature

Canada 1081 1st
Australia 1006 2nd
South Africa 1001 3rd
New Zealand 921 4th

 

Nature Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award
Campbell Hastings Canada Kestral with Mouse Gold
Kobie Rautenbach South Africa Flying Mammal HM
Dave Van de Laar Canada Red Fox HM
Johan Jordaan South Africa Vossie met Muis HM
Gold Medal Image – “Kestral With Mouse” taken by Campbell Hastings.

 

Our Country

Canada 1047 1st
New Zealand 933 2nd
Australia 882 3rd
South Africa 851 4th

 

Our Country Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award
Rachel Schneiderman Canada World’s Longest Skating Rink Gold
James Gibson New Zealand A Light in the Darkness HM
Mieke Boynton Australia Angry Skies HM
Joseph Tam Australia Sydney Ferrython HM

 

Gold Medal Image – “World’s Longest Skating Rink” photographed by Rachel Schneiderman.

 

Monochrome

Australia 980 1st
New Zealand 926 2nd
Canada 908 3rd
South Africa 851 4th

 

Monochrome Individual awards

Photographer Country Title Award
Mark Vivian Australia Leap of Faith Gold
Ilan Wittenberg New Zealand Man in a Leather Jacket HM
Jacques du Toit South Africa Lady in Waiting HM
Bill Hodges New Zealand Here’s Looking at You HM

 

Open

Canada 2365 1st
Australia 2096 2nd
South Africa 2079 3rd
New Zealand 2076 4th

 

Open Individual Awards

Photographer Country Title Award
Dany Chan Canada Grizzley Feeding on Salmon Gold
Alexius van der Westhuize South Africa Lerena vs Bolonti HM
David Scott Australia Eye to Eye HM
Rene Watteel Canada Katherine HM
Kim Falconer New Zealand Contemplation HM

 

Gold Medal Winner – Grizzly Feeding On Salmon.

