Can Am Photo Expo 2019

The Can Am Photo Expo

is sponsored by the Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Clubs

The Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Clubs (NFRCC) were established to be a unique bi-national photographic organization whose members include both amateur and professional photographers. The NFRCC is made up of 18 individual camera and photography clubs, in Western NY, Pa and Southern Ontario Canada. Some of these clubs belong to the Canadian Association of Photographic Arts (CAPA) and/or the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

SAVE THE DATE

The Can Am Photo Expo will be April 26-28, 2019. This is the premier Expo for Photography in Western New York and Southern Ontario, CA. The Expo will be held at the Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly known as the Adams Mark Hotel) in downtown Buffalo. We have some exciting speakers this year, such as Hazel Meredith and Jesùs Rameriz. You can buy a Full convention pass which allows for full access to all programs (excluding Artistry level programs) and includes the Banquet Dinner, a continental Breakfast on Saturday, and Lunch on Saturday. You also have other choices for a Day Pass or a Three Class Pass. The flexibility is yours.

Register Here