Bob Royer awarded MCAPA

Bob Royer has been a member of CAPA since 2010 and has also been an active member of the Images Alberta Camera Club since 2005. Bob was president of IACC twice, when once he stepped in mid-year when the president had to vacate the position.

Bob is currently the Northern Alberta District Rep for the CAPA Prairie Zone.

He actively participates in CAPA Competitions, both individually and with his club. He has received many Honor Awards and more recently both a Bronze Medal and a Gold Medal for his entries in the Intermediate/Advanced 2025 Prairie Zone Club Competition.

He has presented a workshop called “What the Hell do Judges Know”, which was an entertaining look at judging.

He is a certified CAPA judge and can be called upon to judge Club images and is a well-respected judge within the club and the Edmonton community.

He continues to co-lead a SIG group for Still Life Photography and has offered several courses to members on the use of flash and portrait lighting.

It is with great pleasure to award Bob with the Maple Leaf Honours Distinction. Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work for CAPA.

Below: Bob Royer (right) is presented with his MCAPA award by Allan Reich, Prairie Zone Director.