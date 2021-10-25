BC/Yukon Inter-Club Speaker Series last year, a new virtual Speaker Series has been organized for this year. The 2021-2022 Speaker Series features four accomplished and inspiring photographers and runs from November 19, 2021 to April 8, 2022. A total of 33 photography clubs representing over 1,500 photographers from across BC and the Yukon (including 5 new clubs this year) are supporting this exciting undertaking with CAPA, Pacific Zone providing a financial contribution as well.

The BC/Yukon Inter-Club Speaker Series was created in October 2020 through a collaborative effort of photography clubs around BC and the Yukon. It fosters connection between hundreds of photographers and provides rich learning experiences via presentations from famous and recognized photographers. Individual members from participating clubs can register for free for all four speakers.

We are thrilled with all four of our acclaimed speakers this year.

Michelle Valberg will be our kick-off speaker on Friday, November 19th with her presentation, “Creating Emotional Impact with Wildlife Photography”. This presentation will be moderated by North Shore Photographic Society.

Guy Tal on Friday, January 14, 2022 will be presenting “Creativity and Expression in Photography”. This presentation will be moderated by Central Okanagan Photographic Society.

George Kourounis on Friday, February 25, 2022 will be presenting “Documenting Earth’s Extremes: Getting the Shot and Staying Alive”. This presentation will be moderated by Prince George Photographic Society.

The final presentation in the Series will be An Evening with Joe McNally on Friday, April 8, 2022, which will be moderated by the Langley Camera Club.

Prior to our first speaker, a “Connections” night on November 5th, 2021 is being held to foster camaraderie amongst club members by meeting fellow photographers in small groups in breakout rooms.

Anyone from BC and the Yukon interested in attending the Speakers Series presentations should consider joining a participating photography club to be able to access these 4 incredible speakers.

Looking forward to an inspiring Series.

The BC/Yukon Inter-Club Steering Committee