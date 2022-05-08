Subscribe to CAPA News here

Award to Len Suchan the honour of Honorary FCAPA

The CAPA Board was pleased to award Len Suchan the honour of Honorary FCAPA for his 16 years of service as Treasurer for CAPA. Read more about Len from his time as CAPA Treasurer and view some of his favourite photos here. (https://capacanada.ca/len-suchan-capa-treasurer-fcapa/)

Latest News

