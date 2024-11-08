2024 Quebec Cup

One of the objectives of CAPA is to encourage and promote the participation of its members in photographic exhibitions, guided tours, competitions and other similar activities at the regional, national and international levels. The Quebec Zone subscribes to this objective, which promotes the development of photographers and promotes their photographic talents.

CAPA annually offers competitions to its members at the national level. In recognition of excellence, CAPA awards medals, honourable mentions and awards of merit for each of its competitions.

The Quebec Zone also wishes to recognize excellence by awarding the Coupe du Québec annually to an individual member and a member club.