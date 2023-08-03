This past year two board members have left the CAPA Board, Rod Trider and Jonathan Ward.

Rod Trider served on the CAPA Board from 2011 until 2023. He served as the Ontario Zone Director, Vice-President, President, and Past President over the past 12 years. Rod’s contributions and dedication to the Judging program, were exceptional, his tenure on the board, especially his leadership during the pandemic years, will have a lasting impact on CAPA’s successful future. Rod Trider was awarded an FCAPA in 2015 and an Honorary Membership in 2021.

Jonathan Ward was appointed CAPA Secretary in 2019. Jonathan was a great asset to the CAPA board, keeping documents, files, activities, and Board members, organized and on track. Jonathan was awarded an FCAPA 2021.

On behalf of the President and Board of CAPA, thank you – for the hard work, the determination and enthusiasm to get the job done, and many times above and beyond. We wish you well in all your future endeavors.