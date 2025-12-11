Subscribe to CAPA News here

Tanner Sussi awarded ACAPA

This document outlines Tanner Sussi’s application for CAPA honours, detailing her service, competition results, presentations, and judging experience.

Service and Club Involvement

  • Tanner has been a member of the Langley Camera Club since 2019 and previously a member of the Surrey Photography Club for three years.
  • She served as the Lower Mainland District CAPA Representative for three years, promoting CAPA membership and providing presentations to clubs.
  • Tanner has led discussion groups and special interest sessions, fostering community engagement and skill development among members.

Judging and Competition Achievements

  • A certified CAPA judge since February 2020, Tanner has judged numerous competitions across Canada, including significant events in Saskatchewan.
  • She has received multiple accolades, including 3rd place merit in the My Canada competition and recognition in the Four Nations Honours.

Exhibitions and Publications

  • Tanner’s work has been published in the Spotlight magazine and exhibited in various galleries, including the Surrey Art Gallery and the Langley Arts Council Gallery.
  • She has actively participated in community exhibitions, showcasing and selling her photography.

Endorsement

  • Sheena Wilkie, FCAPA, commends Tanner for her dedication to photography, her role as a CAPA representative, and her ability to inspire and educate others in the field.

