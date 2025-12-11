Tanner Sussi awarded ACAPA

This document outlines Tanner Sussi’s application for CAPA honours, detailing her service, competition results, presentations, and judging experience.
Service and Club Involvement
- Tanner has been a member of the Langley Camera Club since 2019 and previously a member of the Surrey Photography Club for three years.
- She served as the Lower Mainland District CAPA Representative for three years, promoting CAPA membership and providing presentations to clubs.
- Tanner has led discussion groups and special interest sessions, fostering community engagement and skill development among members.
Judging and Competition Achievements
- A certified CAPA judge since February 2020, Tanner has judged numerous competitions across Canada, including significant events in Saskatchewan.
- She has received multiple accolades, including 3rd place merit in the My Canada competition and recognition in the Four Nations Honours.
Exhibitions and Publications
- Tanner’s work has been published in the Spotlight magazine and exhibited in various galleries, including the Surrey Art Gallery and the Langley Arts Council Gallery.
- She has actively participated in community exhibitions, showcasing and selling her photography.
Endorsement
- Sheena Wilkie, FCAPA, commends Tanner for her dedication to photography, her role as a CAPA representative, and her ability to inspire and educate others in the field.