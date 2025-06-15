Speakers Series – Nov. 2025 – Wayne Simpson

English presentation : Nov. 19, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: A personal journey of connection to a once-forbidden culture

Summary:

‘Miziwezi’ (pronounced Miz-e-way-zee) is a project and culminating exhibition of photographic works and short film where we accompany Ojibwe artist Wayne Simpson of Aamjiwnaang First Nation on a personal journey of self-discovery as he investigates his indigenous roots.

Simpson has endeavored to capture the importance of culture and heritage through a foundation of openness, in pursuit of connection and belonging.

Capturing the teachings of his culture and sharing it with the world in a way that is truly his own, Wayne’s unique perspective and life experience united with his talent for storytelling through photography and film is a powerful combination.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.