Speakers Series – Nov. 2025 – Wayne Simpson

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Wayne Simpson
English presentation : Nov. 19, 2025
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: A personal journey of connection to a once-forbidden culture
Summary:
‘Miziwezi’ (pronounced Miz-e-way-zee) is a project and culminating exhibition of photographic works and short film where we accompany Ojibwe artist Wayne Simpson of Aamjiwnaang First Nation on a personal journey of self-discovery as he investigates his indigenous roots.
Simpson has endeavored to capture the importance of culture and heritage through a foundation of openness, in pursuit of connection and belonging.
Capturing the teachings of his culture and sharing it with the world in a way that is truly his own, Wayne’s unique perspective and life experience united with his talent for storytelling through photography and film is a powerful combination.
Speaker's Bio
Wayne Simpson is an Ojibwe photographer from Aamjiwnaang First Nation based in the quaint village of Elora, Ontario. Wayne specializes in dramatic portraiture and landscape photography.
What began as a side passion while working as a graphic designer in Calgary, Alberta, has now blossomed into the full-time, creative endeavour that is proudly Wayne Simpson Photography.
Simpson’s ultimate goal, whether he is photographing a person or a place, is to create images that evoke emotion and a sense of mystery. Exceptionally executed, his portraits hold a mythic quality and hint at a deeper story, beckoning the viewer to wonder about the subject’s life and experience. He actively seeks out many of his subjects and builds a rapport with them before a portrait is created. His award-winning landscape photography, on the other hand, showcases the mood, drama, and extraordinary beauty of the planet’s wilder places and inspires the viewer to appreciate the more subtle details.
While his niche lies in portraiture and landscape photography, Simpson’s versatility as a photographer carries into his commercial work and event photography, making his style distinctive in the industry.
As an educator, Wayne Simpson conducts portrait and landscape photography workshops throughout Canada – from the peaks of Banff National Park to the beautiful coastline of Prince Edward Island.