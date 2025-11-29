Speakers Series – Jan. 2026 – Jacquie Matechuk

English presentation : Jan. 21, 2026



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: THE COMPASSIONATE LENS

Summary:

The Compassionate Lens is an inspiring and deeply human exploration of what it truly means to photograph wildlife ethically. Through powerful stories from the field and compelling imagery from around the world, Jacquie Matechuk reveals how compassion, patience, and awareness form the foundation of unforgettable wildlife photography. This presentation goes beyond rules and techniques, inviting photographers to rethink their presence in the natural world and rediscover the privilege of earning an animal’s trust.

Attendees will gain behavioural insights, practical tools, and ethical guidelines that elevate both their craft and their connection to the wild. Whether you’re photographing bears in the Great Bear Rainforest, foxes on the tundra, or birds in your own backyard, The Compassionate Lens will challenge, encourage, and inspire you to create work that honours the living subjects behind every frame.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.