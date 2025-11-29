Speakers Series – Jan. 2026 – Jacquie Matechuk

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Jacquie Matechuk
English presentation : Jan. 21, 2026
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: THE COMPASSIONATE LENS
Summary:
The Compassionate Lens is an inspiring and deeply human exploration of what it truly means to photograph wildlife ethically. Through powerful stories from the field and compelling imagery from around the world, Jacquie Matechuk reveals how compassion, patience, and awareness form the foundation of unforgettable wildlife photography. This presentation goes beyond rules and techniques, inviting photographers to rethink their presence in the natural world and rediscover the privilege of earning an animal’s trust.
Attendees will gain behavioural insights, practical tools, and ethical guidelines that elevate both their craft and their connection to the wild. Whether you’re photographing bears in the Great Bear Rainforest, foxes on the tundra, or birds in your own backyard, The Compassionate Lens will challenge, encourage, and inspire you to create work that honours the living subjects behind every frame.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, Jacquie Matechuk is a Canon Canada Ambassador, certified bear guide, and ethical eco-tour operator whose work bridges wildlife, travel, extreme-sports and conservation photography. With every expedition she answers a calling—to create visuals that give voice to wildlife and wild places in need of advocacy.
Jacquie travels around the globe and works with conservation groups such as the CCPC to yield imagery and video that go beyond the moment, telling the stories that matter. That commitment to story-telling has earned her numerous honours including a World Photographic Cup gold medal, International Visionary Award Winner, Nature Photographer of the Year, Canadian Commercial Photographer of the Year, and a Master of Photographic Arts designation, to name a few.
Today, Jacquie brings all her experiences together with one purpose: to leverage her craft and her platform to educate and advocate for the places, people and wildlife striving to co-exist.