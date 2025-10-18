Speakers Series – Dec. 2025 – Maurice Henri

English presentation : Dec. 17, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Defining fine art photography

Summary:

Join photographer Maurice Henri for two insightful presentations conducted in both English and French that will deepen your understanding of Fine Art Photography. Drawing from his forthcoming publication, “The Path to Creativity and Presence,” Maurice invites you to explore a dimension beyond mere technical proficiency, where vision, emotion, and authenticity harmoniously come together.

During these informative sessions, he encourages participants to reimagine their perspectives through compelling storytelling and visual narratives. Attendees will discover their unique creative voices and gain the skills necessary to produce photographs filled with meaning and emotional depth. Maurice offers innovative approaches to artistic practice that emphasize intention, giving personal significance to your work and fostering genuine connections with viewers.

Participants will leave with renewed inspiration, actionable insights, and an enhanced sense of purpose in their photographic pursuits. Elevate your skills and explore the essence of photography. Transform your craft and unlock your creative potential through this unique experience!

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.