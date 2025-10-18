Speakers Series – Dec. 2025 – Maurice Henri

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Maurice Henri
English presentation : Dec. 17, 2025
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Defining fine art photography
Summary:
Join photographer Maurice Henri for two insightful presentations conducted in both English and French that will deepen your understanding of Fine Art Photography. Drawing from his forthcoming publication, “The Path to Creativity and Presence,” Maurice invites you to explore a dimension beyond mere technical proficiency, where vision, emotion, and authenticity harmoniously come together.
During these informative sessions, he encourages participants to reimagine their perspectives through compelling storytelling and visual narratives. Attendees will discover their unique creative voices and gain the skills necessary to produce photographs filled with meaning and emotional depth. Maurice offers innovative approaches to artistic practice that emphasize intention, giving personal significance to your work and fostering genuine connections with viewers.
Participants will leave with renewed inspiration, actionable insights, and an enhanced sense of purpose in their photographic pursuits. Elevate your skills and explore the essence of photography. Transform your craft and unlock your creative potential through this unique experience!
Speaker's Bio
Maurice Henri is an internationally recognized photographer, educator, and humanitarian with a career that spans thirty-seven years. He launched his professional practice in 1988, building on national recognition in 1977 when he won first place in a competition held by La Presse, one of Montreal’s leading newspapers. Throughout his career, he has excelled in various fields of photography, including portrait, commercial, advertising, stock, television, movie, and fine art photography. His work demonstrates exceptional technical skill and evokes significant emotional impact, leading to exhibitions in prestigious galleries across Canada, the United States, South Africa and South America. Notably, his work is included in the permanent collection of the African American Museum and Center for Education and Applied Arts in New York.
Maurice’s unique style combines presence, connection, and artistry, whether he is creating intimate portraits, engaging fine art projects, or commercial campaigns. His projects, such as The Burdened Spirit, The Wisdom of Age, Watercolour in the Rain, and Veterans in Focus, are artistic statements that create dialogue, promote healing, and encourage social impact, all of which have received critical acclaim.
His work has been widely published in magazines, books, and public relations campaigns, and his clients include advertising agencies, design studios, corporations, art directors, and art buyers worldwide. Beyond his photographic practice, Maurice is a respected mentor and educator. He has led workshops, lectures, and creative programs across Canada and abroad, including through ArtQuest Photo Tours and Workshops, which he founded in 2004. He is also the creator and producer of the nationally aired, award-nominated television series FOTO, founder of Cameras for Healing* (in Canada, Africa, South America and Haiti), and co-founder of the Photo Moncton International Photography Festival and Fotografia Dosquebrados Festival in Colombia.
A bilingual visual storyteller, Maurice uses photography as a catalyst for creativity, education, and social change. Often portraying underrepresented or misrepresented people, his portraits merge fine art and photojournalism to convey truth and emotional depth.
In recognition of his contributions to the arts and community, Maurice has received numerous honours, including the King Charles III Coronation Medal, The Order of Moncton, Rotary International’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award, and the YMCA’s Peace Medallion for advancing understanding and fostering connections across cultures.