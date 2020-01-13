Scholarship and Educational Donation

During 2019 we were pleased to receive a sizeable donation from one of Canada’s Leading Procurement Training Organizations. This company has a program whereby they allocate funds to their employee to make charitable donations to a charity of the employees’ choice. As a result, Grant from this Company, choose CAPA as his Charity of choice. As Grant is interested in expanding his interest in photography he chooses to donate to CAPA.

Thank you for this donation.

As an ongoing program, CAPA would be pleased to receive further donations to expand the CAPA Scholarship and Educational Fund. Receipts for income tax purposes will be provided for all donations. Click here for more information.

Len Suchan,

CAPA Treasurer