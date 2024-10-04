Subscribe to CAPA News here

Richmond Photo Club Society – 2024 September Update

Once again, The Richmond Photo Club Society participated in Richmond’s Culture Days. This event in Richmond BC runs from September 20th to October 13th. This year Richmond is hosting over 80 diverse digital and in person events celebrating the diversity and importance of arts and culture in communities across Canada. Richmond, BC is one of the biggest participants in Canada!

The Richmond Photo Clubs contribution this year was to photograph the Community Arts Council of Richmond’s sponsored event, the Camilli String Quartet as they performed at the Steveston Town Square Park, Sunday, September 22nd from 2 to 4 PM. Club members Gerry Boretta and Laurie Lirette graciously provided their expertise to this very well attended event.

Gerry and Laurie’s photos of that day are attached for your enjoyment!

You can reach more informations by clicking here.

