Richmond Photo Club December 2022 News

During the month of August the Community Arts Council of Richmond held the 11th annual “Midsummer Art’s Dream Juried Exhibition”. This event was located at Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre over the weekend of August 26 – 28th. 31 artists and 70 art pieces were submitted and displayed.

The event continues “virtually” until December 31, 2022. The link to this event is here:

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/10617539/catalog

We are very pleased to announce that two of Richmond Photo Club Members have the honor of having their works displayed. They are:

Gerry Boretta – canvas print: “Smoke”

Gail Newell – photograph: “Fawn Lily After The Rain”

Gail is also a textile artist and has two of her quilts “Loon Rising” and “Fawn Lily displayed.

All the artist’s images are included with this article.

The Richmond Museum’s exhibit entitled “The Arts Live Here” continues to run from September 24, 2022 for 11 months. The event highlights how the arts speak to us, connect to us and give us unique ways to understand ourselves, our communities and our city.

Richmond Photo Club Members whose art is displayed in this event are:

Urs Fricker – Traditional Taiwanese Dancers / Polish Festival

Albert Tsai – Purple Orchid / Red Tulip / Flying Butterfly

Hendy Wu – Look Forward On Stage

Eva Sylvanna Wong – A Longing Gaze

Juliet Fricker – Thai Dancer

The exhibition hours are:

9am-9pm weekdays

10am-5pm weekends

Closed on statutory holidays

We have also included all artists’ images to this article.

CAPA Competition Results:

We have received results for the CAPA Pacific Zone Competition. We are pleased to announce the artists and their results below:



Title Artist Score

• Day’s End Neil leNobel 26.0

• Cannery Row Tool Bench Elmar Theissen 23.0

• Somewhere Beyond the Sea Susan Olsen 22.5

• Fiddlehead Brian G Phillips 22.0

• Salmon Eater Brian D Phillips 22.0

• Winter George Sandor 21.0

Well done everyone and thanks for putting your images forward!

The second CAPA event we received results on is the CAPA Nature Competition. We are pleased to announce the artists and their results below:

Title Artist Theme Score

• Through the Arch Neil LeNobel Landscape 24.5

• Great lunch Hendy Wu Wildlife 24.0

• Crow Blitz Paul Rennie Nature 22.5

• Voracious Pine Siskin Kyoko Kimura Nature 22.0

• Cleaned My Paw Alan Marchant Wildlife 21.5

• Always Keep Your Back To The Wind David England Nature 21.0

The third CAPA event we have news on is the Fall 2022 Monochrome competition. These results are:

Title Artist Theme Score

Bodyscape Sue Olsen Person 25.5

Through the Arch Neil leNobel Landscape 24.5

Sadhu The Holy Man Urs Fricker Person 23.5

Science World Minh To Architecture 23.5

Luminosity Cedric Tetzel Nature 22.0

Stave Falls Power Plant Pipes and Lines David England Architecture 22.0

Congratulations go out to Sue Olsen for achieving 2nd merit for her image “Bodyscape”!

Well done everyone and thank you for putting your images forward!

All images from the CAPA events noted above are attached.

Thompson Community Centre

Beginning December 1, 2022 the Richmond Photo Club will have 12 images displayed. These artworks will be available for viewing at the Thompson Community Centre until December 31, 2022.

Lansdowne Photographic Show

Continuing to gaze forward, the largest upcoming event for the Richmond Photo Club will be the Lansdowne Photographic Show. This event will be held in Lansdowne Mall, Richmond, BC February 9 – 12, 2023. This public exhibit will showcase 96+ photos from Richmond Photo Club’s members. More on this event will follow as the date nears.