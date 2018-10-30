PHOTOMOTION in Port Moody

Once again the Pacific Digital Photography Club is presenting our annual PHOTOMOTION

presentation, now in it’s15th year. The event is scheduled for November 17th, 2018.

PHOTOMOTION is a professional multimedia event consisting of audio/visual slideshow presentations with special effects, created by award-winning photographers.The slide shows are juried on the basis of quality by a panel of CAPA( Canadian Association of Photographic Artists) certified judges.The event is held annually in November at the Centennial Inlet Theatre at 100 Newport Drive, Port Moody, BC.

There will be an afternoon show at 2:00pm as well as an evening show at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15:00 and are available online at www.pdpc.ca or call Elfi at 604-929-7860

Thank you,

Terry Webb, Pacific Digital Photography Club