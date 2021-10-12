For 16 of the past 18 years, we have held Photomotion at the Inlet Theatre in Port Moody. Unfortunately, like last year, due to Covid 19, it is not practical for us to use the theatre. We are therefore bringing you Photomotion in a virtual format again this year.

We have made connecting to the shows easy and seamless, simply go to the Photomotion 2021 webpage at: https://pdpc.ca/photomotion-2021 and click on the link provided.

Photomotion is the main financial event of the year for our club. Last year we presented Photomotion free of charge as our way of saying thank you for the support many of you have given us over the years. We are bringing it to you again this year free of charge however, we are giving you the opportunity to make a small donation to PDPC if you would like to support our club. Our PayPal link can be found at the bottom of the Photomotion webpage at: https://pdpc.ca/photomotion-2021/. There are 4 donation buttons available in the amounts of $5, $10, $15 or free form allowing you to enter any amount. If you enjoy Photomotion and can help us we are asking you to consider donating to PDPC so that we can continue to bring you shows like this. Everyone who makes a donation will be eligible to win one of two door prizes, either a Lowepro Pro Tactic BP250 AW Camera Bag or a Beau Photo Waterproof Dry Bag.

The shows will be available on November 13, 2021, and they will remain available until February 28, 2022, for you to watch at your convenience.

Please share the link to Photomotion with your friends and family.

Thank you for your past support and we hope you enjoy Photomotion 2021