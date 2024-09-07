Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia – Sept24 – Upcoming Presentation

Celebrating its 77th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Shades of Grey: The Subtle Art of Monochrome Conversion with Jeff Hirsch takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM ADT. A photographer and photo-educator, Jeff Hirsch is an Adobe Certified Expert in Lightroom and Photoshop.

In this webinar, Jeff will discuss how to “see in monochrome” and how to get the most out of your captures in order to advance your black & white shooting and processing skills.

You can register by clicking here

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Rescheduled from its original date of January 8,2024, Underwater Photography: Getting the Shot with Scott Bennett takes place on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 7:30 PM ADT.

The Arts have always played an important role in Scott Bennett’s life working in the animation industry. His interest in photography has been combined with a passion for diving.

Specializing in underwater photography, Scott works with governmental tourist agencies, magazines, and resorts to promote awareness of the uniqueness, beauty, and diversity of locales. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ scottbennett362

Come and learn about the wonderful world under the sea as Scott discusses the unique challenges of underwater photography.

You can register by clicking here

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Tanzania: Crater and Plain with Gerry Emmerich takes place on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM AST. Specializing in Nature, Landscape, Travel and Sports Photography Gerald H. Emmerich Jr, HonFPSA, GMPSA/P is a member of the Image Makers Camera Club in Waukesha, Wisconsin and received the PSA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Join us and learn from Gerry about Tanzania’s wildlife that can be found in Ngorongoro Crater National Park, Tarangire National Park and the Serengeti/Ndutu area.

You can register by clicking here