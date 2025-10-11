Oct. 2025 Judging Program News

Basic Training for New Judges Update

I’m happy to announce that Part 1 of Basic Training for New Judges, the Introduction to Judging Course, will be open for registration on October 25, 2025.

Dates for the Judging Practice Workshop will be released in November.

The new course is hosted on the CAPA Learning Centre. A link to the CAPA Learning Centre can be found on the CAPA website Home page as well as under the Judging and Education tabs.

Basic Training for New Judges is open to anyone at a cost of $185 for the Introduction to Judging Course and $80 for the Online Judging Practice Workshop.

For CAPA individual members we are offering a 35% discount. To receive the member’s discount you will find a discount code under the Judging tab > Judging Information for Members. Use this code when registering for the course.

For non-members wishing to receive the member’s discount, we welcome you to join CAPA before signing up for the course.

National Judges List

An updated National Judges List was posted in September. All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges.

Go to the CAPA website, log in to your club’s account and go to the Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.