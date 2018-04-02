Nova Scotia Spring Show

Annual Spring Show by the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

On Saturday, April 14, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia will be having its Annual Spring Show.

In addition to top images from our members, this year’s Spring Show will feature the Guild’s essay “Spotlight” which was presented at Photopolis, the 2017 Halifax Festival of Photography.

There will also be a series of this season’s best images (including portraits, birds, mammals and landscapes) and a selection of photo essays by our members. As well as door prizes from our sponsors.

Location: Theatre A, Burke Education Building, Saint Mary’s University

Time: Saturday, April 14 at 8:00 pm

Admission is free (donations to defray costs gratefully accepted).

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is a member of CAPA.