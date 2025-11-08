Nov. 2025 Judging Program News

Basic Training for New Judges Update

I am excited to announce that he Introduction to Judge Course is now open for registration and dates for the Judging Practice Workshops will be announced soon.

For further information and to register, visit the CAPA Learning Centre. You can access the Learning Centre from the CAPA website. Under the Judging tab, Judging Courses, select CLICK HERE. Or use this link https://www.capacanada.online/

Judge Certification Program

Congratulations to Joy Ruffeski who recently completed the Judge Certification Program and qualified as a CAPA Certified Judge.

National Judges List

The current National Judges List was issued in September; the next update will be in early December.

All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Go to the CAPA website, log in to your club’s account and go to the Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.