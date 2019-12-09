Nouvelles de la Zone Québec – décembre

Un salon de la photo au MNPD

Le salon « mon pays/my country », organisé conjointement par l’ACAP et le Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, ouvrira ses portes en janvier et promet d’être un vènement important pour la promotion de la photographie au Québec en 2020. Le vernissage aura lieu le 12 janvier à 14 h au Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, 400 rue Hériot, Drummondville Québec.

Croissance accrue du membership

La cible déclarée par la direction de la zone Québec d’atteindre 150 membres a été atteinte. La zone est présentement composée de 13 clubs répartis en trois districts ainsi que de 139 membres individuels.

Certificat d’appréciation

Un certificat d’appréciation a été remis à M. Marc Dufour, responsable du membership pour la zone du Québec, en reconnaissance de sa contribution en tant que bénévole et du support qu’il a fourni au directeur des compétitions et au directeur de l’éducation de l’ACAP. Le certificat lui a été remis le 30 novembre par le président de l’ACAP, M. Rod Trider, lors du cours de jugement en français.

Cours de jugement de l’ACAP en français.

Un premier cours de jugement en français a eu lieu grâce à la généreuse participation du club hôte l’Oeil qui voit de Saint-Hubert. Selon les commentaires positifs reçus de la part de plusieurs des 39 participants, l’évènement fut fort apprécié et un franc succès. Les personnes qui veulent s’inscrire pour devenir juge doivent contacter Michael Breakey à education@capacanada.ca Un deuxième cours de jugement en français au

printemps prochain est à l’étude. D’autres informations à cet effet seront communiquées sous peu.

Québec Zone News – December

A photography exhibition at the MNPD The salon “mon pays/my country,” organized jointly by CAPA and the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, will open to the public in January and promises to be an

important event for the promotion of photography in Quebec in 2020. The opening ceremony will take place on 12 January at 2 PM at the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, 400 rue Hériot, Drummondville Québec.

Increased membership

The declared objective by the Quebec zone direction to reach 150 members has been reached. The Zone is now composed of 13 clubs distributed in three districts as well as 139 individual members.

Certificate of Appreciation

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Mr. Marc Dufour, responsible for Quebec Zone membership, for his outstanding services and contribution as a volunteer and for his support to the CAPA competitions

director and the CAPA education director. The Certificate was presented to him on 30 November by CAPA President Mr. Rod Trider during the French judging course.

CAPA hosts a first French judging course.

A first judging course in French took place thanks to the generous participation of the host-club l’Oeil qui voit of Saint-Hubert. From the positive comments coming from several of the 39 participants, it appears the

event was well received and appreciated. Those wishing to register to become judges must contact Michael Breakey at education@capacanada.ca A second French language judging course is being considered for next Spring. Further information in this regard will be communicated soon.