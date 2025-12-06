North Shore Photographic Society – Jan. 2026 – Upcoming Event

Save the Date! The North Shore Photographic Society presents the 41st North Shore Challenge on Zoom on Saturday, March 7, 2026, @ 7 pm Pacific.

Interested in discovering stunning photography? Each year, between 250 and 300 talented photographers from BC and Yukon eagerly submit their best work to a special competition called the North Shore Challenge, organized by the North Shore Photographic Society (NSPS). The North Shore Challenge is considered one of Western Canada’s top photographic competitions and has a long, respected history dating back over 40 years.

The North Shore Challenge features two exciting parts: individual submissions and club submissions. This year, a panel of six friendly judges will carefully evaluate all the amazing images in a single judging session. To keep things fair and enjoyable, the highest and lowest scores will be set aside, so each image is scored based on the remaining four scores.

The top-scoring image from each individual, along with club-submitted images, will be showcased on March 7th, 2026. The results will be announced during this exciting, live, online event.

In the first half of the show, you’ll be treated to top images from individual photographers. The results and the Bronze, Silver, and Gold medallists will all be revealed at that time. Following the presentation of the images, a unique portion of the North Shore Challenge will occur. Each of the six judges will comment on the winning and other favorite images, adding a truly personal touch to the experience.

In the second half of the show, all the remarkable club-submitted images will be displayed, and the results and Bronze, Silver, and Gold medallists will be announced. Following the showcase of club-submitted images, each of the six judges will provide comments on the winning and other favourite images.

The event wraps up with the presentation of the North Shore Challenge trophy to the winning photography club and the Best in Show announcement for the top-scoring image (either by an individual or from a club-submitted image).

Submission deadline for images is Sunday, January 18, 2026, @ midnight. All submissions include a ticket to the online Zoom session.

Even if you don’t plan to submit images for the North Shore Challenge, plan on attending the showcase on March 7, 2026. Showcase tickets are available until noon on March 7.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 7th, 2026, and join us live for this inspiring celebration of photography. Tickets and details are available on the NSPS website (nsps.ca) under the North Shore Challenge 2026 tab.

The fee is $10 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.