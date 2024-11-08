North Shore Challenge History

A CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE IN PHOTOGRAPHY

FROM THE PAST TO THE PRESENT

After a brief hiatus in 2024 to regroup, the North Shore Photographic Society (NSPS) is proud to present the 40th North Shore Challenge in 2025. Over the years, the North Shore Challenge has come to be recognized as one of the premier club competitions in British Columbia and the Yukon, with roughly 30 clubs and 125 individuals participating.

The North Shore Challenge is a celebration of excellence in photography with opportunities to participate, view and learn. It is an open-themed event for clubs and individuals in B.C. and the Yukon. Non-AI generated entries can be submitted starting November 1, 2024. A gala evening on Zoom on Saturday March 1, 2025 will showcase Challenge entries, reveal results and hear competition judges discuss the merits of selected and winning images. The event attracts attendees from around the world.

As this is the 40th edition of the Challenge, a little background on the North Shore Challenge, the brainchild of Susanne and Alfons Muller, might be of interest. The Mullers, now in their 80s and living in Courtenay, BC, are active photographers and honorary members of the NSPS.

While residents of South Africa, Susanne and Alfons Muller joined the Jabula Camera Club (Jabula is the Zulu word for Joy) and in the 1980s had an opportunity to hear, in-person, renowned Canadian photographer Freeman Patterson. When they emigrated to Canada shortly after, a destination influenced by having met Freeman, Alfons and Susanne were unable to find a camera club similar to Jabula. They decided to start their own camera club based on the successful Jabula model, which included having an annual challenge to promote competition and artistic excellence among clubs. Only 6 people attended the first club meeting, and with the perseverance and dedication of the Mullers and some other early members, the future NSPS grew.

In 1984, the first year of the North Shore Challenge, only North Shore and Burnaby photography clubs participated, with each club submitting about 100+ slide images. The following year, 7 clubs entered about 45 images each. In 2007, the Challenge moved from a slide format to a digital one, and in 2014 an individual photographer category was added. By 2023, roughly 30 clubs and 125 individuals took part.

In 2020, the North Shore Challenge moved from in-person to online on Zoom, and continues to attract widespread interest from photographers and camera clubs around BC and the Yukon. Participating clubs can submit 6 images from 6 different photographers. Individuals can submit up to 3 images from which one will be chosen by a panel of judges to move forward to the final round.

At the gala evening on Saturday March 1st all final round images, approximately 265 in 2023, are shown, scores announced and winners declared. However, it doesn’t stop there. One of the most anticipated parts of the evening then takes place … the competition judges discuss the strengths of selected and winning images.

NSPS extends a big ‘Thank You’ to Susanne and Alfons Muller for their vision. Photographers and non-photographers alike are excited for the return of the North Shore Challenge celebrating photographic excellence.

For further information on Challenge 2025, please check out the website, nsps.ca, or contact the Challenge 2025 co-chairs, Geri, Kathryn and Randy, at challenge2025@nsps.ca.