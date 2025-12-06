New Westminster Photography Club – Jan. 2026 – Upcoming Presentations

Tickets for non-New Westminster Photography Club members are $5 and the links are all listed in the information below.
Jan. 6, 7pm – Zoom
Members talk about and show their edition processes for Black and White Photos.
Non-members are welcome to attend, will be listed on Eventbrite, but contact Peter, our Programs Director for any questions.
Jan. 20, 7pm – In Person
Glenn Marcus, a frequent traveler, talk about the Art of Travel Photography. He will discuss his approach to the planning and taking of travel photos.
Non-members are welcome to attend, contact Peter, our Programs Director for any questions.
