New Westminster Photography Club – Jan. 2026 – Upcoming Presentations

 

Tickets for non-New Westminster Photography Club members are $5 and the links are all listed in the information below.

Jan. 6, 7pm – Zoom

Members talk about and show their edition processes for Black and White Photos.

Non-members are welcome to attend, will be listed on Eventbrite, but contact Peter, our Programs Director for any questions.

More info by clicking here

Jan. 20, 7pm – In Person

Glenn Marcus, a frequent traveler, talk about the Art of Travel Photography. He will discuss his approach to the planning and taking of travel photos.

Non-members are welcome to attend, contact Peter, our Programs Director for any questions.

More info by clicking here

