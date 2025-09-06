New Westminster Photography Club – 2025 September Upcoming Event

New Westminster Photography Club at New West’s Riverfest.

Riverfest, inspired by BC’s Fraser River, celebrates BC Rivers Day and World Rivers Day through three day even organized by the Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC).

The New Westminster Photography Club is supporting the event by providing a Smartphone Photography Workshop. Learn how to make the most of your smartphone camera’s tools and capabilities. You’ll practice “seeing” light and explore basic composition tools.

Develop new skills and confidence to create photographs you’ll enjoy with the best “camera” you have – the one that is always with you. This smartphone photography workshop will involve a presentation and a photo walk with coaches.

The session takes place on Saturday September 20th from 2:00 – 4: 00 pm at the Fraser River Discovery Centre at New Westminster Quay. There is no charge to attend, register by visiting the FRDC website – Smartphone Photography Workshop.

