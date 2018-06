The Focus Camera Club (Moncton, NB) and CAPA Atlantic Zone hosted a CAPA Judging Course in Moncton on June 16. We had Rod Trider as the course instructor with 32 participants including some from Nova Scotia. At very friendly atmosphere we shared comments and questions, and mingled to talk at the lunch buffet. I would like to thank the Focus Camera Club team, Rod, and all the participants for making it happened.

Michiko Nishijima

CAPA Atlantic Zone Director