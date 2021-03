Mar. 2021 Competition News

Updated CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage

We have made some minor changes to this webpage. These changes take effect on May 1, 2021.

You are encouraged to review the changes which are highlighted in red. Check out the webpage here – https://capacanada.ca/capa-competitions/capas-eligibility-criteria/

2021 Fine Art Competition

For this competition, there were 778 images submitted (221 from camera clubs and 557 from individual CAPA members).

You can view the winning images here:

Camera Club category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-fine_art-club/

Individual CAPA category – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-fine-art-individual/

2021 Curves & Lines Competition

This competition closes on March 30, 2021 at midnight Eastern daylight Time.

Your can view the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-lines-and-curves-lignes-et-courbes/

2021 Canada: My Country Competition

Images can now be uploaded into this competition and it closes on April 15, 2021.

Check out the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-canada-my-country-mon-pays/